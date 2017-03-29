Neil the Horse creator named this year’s Giants of the North inductee

Katherine Collins, creator of the comic character Neil the Horse, has been named the 2017 inductee of the Giants of the North Canadian cartoonist hall of fame. Collins, a native of Vancouver, created Neil, a rubber-legged horse drawn in a style reminiscent of early Disney cartoons, in 1975. The character originally appeared as a syndicated newspaper strip. In 1983, Aardvark-Vanaheim launched Neil the Horse Comics and Stories as a bimonthly series. The book eventually moved to Renegade Press, before ending its 15-issue run in 1988. Collins wrote and drew Neil under the name Arn Saba, and transitioned in the early 1990s.

The Giants of the North hall of fame is overseen by the Doug Wright Awards. Past inductees include Lynn Johnston (For Better or For Worse) and Jimmy Frise (Birdseye Center). Collins will be inducted at this year’s Doug Wright Awards ceremony on May 13. Quill & Quire will profile Collins in its May issue.