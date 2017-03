Métis poet Katherena Vermette has won a Canadian Screen Award for her National Film Board short documentary, This River.

This River follows Vermette as she accompanies a member of Drag the Red, an organization that searches Winnipeg’s Red River for clues about missing members of indigenous communities. Vermette co-wrote and directed the film with Erika MacPherson. Alicia Smith acted as producer.

In August 2016, the film won the Coup de cœur du jury award at the Montreal First Peoples Festival.