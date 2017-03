CBC Books has announced a panellist change for this year’s edition of Canada Reads. Actress Tamara Taylor, who was due to champion Madeline Ashby’s Company Town (Tor Books), has been forced to bow out due to filming demands for an upcoming role. Opera singer Measha Brueggergosman will take her place to represent the book in the debates, airing March 27–30 on CBC-TV, CBC Radio One, and CBCBooks.ca.