Arthur J. Ray wins 2017 Basil Stuart-Stubbs Prize

University of British Columbia professor emeritus Arthur J. Ray is the winner of this year’s Basil Stuart-Stubbs Prize for Aboriginal Rights Claims and the Making and Remaking of History (McGill-Queen’s University Press). The title studies litigation between indigenous people and settler societies across the globe, with a focus on B.C. proceedings.

Organized by the UBC Library and Pacific BookWorld News Society, the award recognizes outstanding scholarly titles on B.C. topics.

Ray will accept his $1,000 prize at a ceremony at UBC’s Irving K. Barber Learning Centre in June.