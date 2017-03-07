Indigenous issues dominate 2017 Canada Prize shortlist

Titles focusing on indigenous history and rights dominate the finalists for this year’s Canada Prizes, which recognize scholarly books in the humanities and social sciences.

The shortlist was selected by a jury of professors and administered by the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences. One English-language and one French-language author each receive a $5,000 prize.

The English finalists are:

Emilie Cameron, Far Off Metal River: Inuit Lands, Settler Stories, and the Making of the Contemporary Arctic (University of B.C. Press)

(University of B.C. Press) Gerhard J. Ens and Joseph Sawchuk, From New Peoples to New Nations: Aspects of Métis History and Identity from the Eighteenth to Twenty-First Centuries (University of Toronto Press)

(University of Toronto Press) Sean Mills, A Place in the Sun: Haiti, Haitians, and the Remaking of Quebec (McGill-Queen’s University Press)

(McGill-Queen’s University Press) Arthur J. Ray, Aboriginal Rights Claims and the Making and Remaking of History (MQUP)

(MQUP) Donald Wright, Donald Creighton: A Life in History (UTP)

French-language finalists can be viewed here. The two winners will be announced April 10 and honoured at a ceremony during the 2017 Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences at Toronto’s Ryerson University, May 27–June 2.