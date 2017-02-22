Greg Marquis’s Oland-murder book and Annette Verschuren’s Bet on Me make National Business Book Award longlist

The longlist for this year’s National Business Book Award, presented to an outstanding non-fiction title on Canadian business published the previous year, has been announced. Halifax’s Nimbus Publishing has two titles on the list, as does HarperCollins.

A jury, chaired by CBC chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge and comprising Hydro One chair David Denison, adjudicator Deirdre McMurdy, author and publisher Anna Porter, and Senator Pamela Wallin, selected the following list:

Frank Appleton, Brewing Revolution: Pioneering the Craft Beer Movement (Harbour Publishing)

(Harbour Publishing) Charles Bronfman with Howard Green, Distilled: A Memoir of Family, Seagram, Baseball, and Philanthropy (HarperCollins)

Daniel J. Levitin, A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age (Allen Lane Canada)

Greg Marquis, Truth and Honour: The Death of Richard Oland and the Trial of Dennis Oland (Nimbus Publishing)

(Nimbus Publishing) Richard Saillant, A Tale of Two Countries: How the Great Demographic Imbalance is Pulling Canada Apart (Nimbus)

(Nimbus) Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott, Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin is Changing Money, Business and the World (Portfolio Canada)

(Portfolio Canada) Annette Verschuren with Eleanor Beaton, Bet On Me: Leading and Succeeding in Business and in Life (HarperCollins)

The winner, who receives $30,000, will be named at an event in Toronto on April 24, hosted by PwC Canada and BMO Financial Group.