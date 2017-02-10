Quill and Quire

Saskatchewan Book Awards finalists announced

Nominees in 13 categories have been announced for the annual Saskatchewan Book Awards, which celebrate excellence in fiction, poetry, young-adult literature, and more.

This year’s nominees include: Yann Martel, whose novel The High Mountains of Portugal (Penguin Random House) was named in three categories; Louise Bernice Halfe, nominated in four categories for her poetry collection Burning in this Midnight Dream (Coteau Books); and Gail Bowen, for her book What’s Left Behind (McClelland & Stewart).

The 24th annual award ceremony will take place on April 29th at a ceremony in Regina.