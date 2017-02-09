Sylvain Neuvel, Louise Penny, Sunny Leone among 22nd annual Audie Awards finalists

Three Canadian authors have been named as finalists for this year’s Audie Awards, administered by the Audio Publishers Association to recognize excellence in the audiobook format.

Quebec author Louise Penny is shortlisted in the Mystery category for the latest installment in her Chief Inspector Gamache series, 2016’s A Great Reckoning (Macmillan Audio), narrated by Robert Bathurst.

Debut author Sylvain Neuvel is nominated in the Science Fiction category for Sleeping Giants (Penguin Random House Audio/Books on Tape), the novel he wrote to pair with a robot toy he created for his son. The audiobook was narrated by a full cast.

Canadian actress, model, and former adult film star Sunny Leone is nominated in the Erotica category for her novel Sweet Dreams (Novel Audio), narrated by Vikas Adams and Simon Lewis.

The winners in 27 categories will be announced at a gala on June 1 at the French Institute Alliance Française in New York. Three additional awards – for design, production, and marketing – will be presented on May 31 at an APA conference.