Munk School of Global Affairs announces 2017 Lionel Gelber Prize shortlist

The finalists for this year’s Lionel Gelber Prize, which honours the world’s best titles on foreign affairs, have been revealed:

Rosa Brooks (U.S.), How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything: Tales from the Pentagon (Simon & Schuster)

Shadi Hamid (U.S.), Islamic Exceptionalism: How the Struggle Over Islam Is Reshaping the World (St. Martin’s Press)

Arkady Ostrovsky (Russia/U.K.), The Invention of Russia: From Gorbachev’s Freedom to Putin’s War (Viking)

Laura Secor (U.S.), Children of Paradise: The Struggle for the Soul of Iran (Allen Lane Canada)

Robert F. Worth (U.S.), A Rage for Order: The Middle East in Turmoil, from Tahrir Square to ISIS (Farrar, Strauss and Giroux)

The award is administered by the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs. This year’s jury is chaired by former Globe and Mail editor-in-chief John Stackhouse and comprises 2016 Gelber Prize winner and journalist Scott Shane, and international professors Allison Stanger, Astrid Tuminez, and Antje Wiener.

The winner of the $15,000 prize will be announced Feb. 28, and will speak at a free public event at the Munk School on March 29.