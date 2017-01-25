Siobhan Roberts wins U.S. mathematics communications award

Earlier this month, Toronto author Siobhan Roberts received the 2017 Communications Award for Expository and Popular Book, given by the Joint Policy Board for Mathematics.

Roberts was presented with the award – which acknowledges achievement in communicating mathematics to non-mathematicians – for her body of work, including her 2015 book Genius at Play: The Curious Mind of John Horton Conway (Bloomsbury), her 2006 title, King of Infinite Space: Donald Coxeter, The Man Who Saved Geometry (Bloomsbury), as well as her contributions to print and broadcast journalism.

The Joint Policy Board for Mathematics represents the American Mathematical Society, the American Statistical Association, the Mathematical Association of America, and the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics.