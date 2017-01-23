Awards: Wesley King nominated for 2017 Edgar Award

Ontario children’s book author Wesley King is the sole Canadian contending for this year’s Edgar Allan Poe Awards, administered by the Mystery Writers of America, in recognition of the previous year’s best mystery writing in nine categories. King’s middle-grade novel OCDaniel, published by Simon & Schuster Canada in April, is one of six titles nominated for the Best Juvenile prize. The narrative follows the eponymous Daniel, a young wannabe football player who hopes no one at school will notice his obsessive compulsive habits. Everything changes when he gets drawn into a mystery by a new girl referred to by her peers as Psycho Sarah.

Winners will be announced at a gala banquet held at New York City’s Grand Hyatt Hotel on April 27.