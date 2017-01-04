The jury for this year’s Lionel Gelber Prize has been announced.

Chaired by journalist and Munk School senior fellow John Stackhouse‚ the jury is comprised of Scott Shane‚ the prize’s 2016 winner; Allison Stranger‚ Middlebury College’s Russell Leng ’60 professor of international politics and economics‚ and founding director of the Rohatyn Center for International Affairs; Astrid S. Tuminez‚ Microsoft’s regional director of corporate‚ external‚ and legal affairs; and Antje Wiener‚ University of Hamburg’s chair of political science.

The literary award, which is administered by the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and the Lionel Gelber Foundation‚ recognizes the most thought-provoking English-language non-fiction title on the topic of foreign affairs. A shortlist will be announced Jan. 31‚ after which each finalist will take part in a podcast interview. The winner will be announced Feb. 28‚ and will speak at a free public event taking place at the Munk School on March 29.