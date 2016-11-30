Quill and Quire

Awards: Ross King, Roméo Dallaire, Alexandra Shimo among 2017 RBC Taylor Prize longlisters

Roméo Dallaire (photo: Laura Leyshon)

The longlist for the 2017 RBC Taylor Prize‚ recognizing exceptional works of Canadian literary non-fiction‚ has been announced. Some familiar faces this year: 2016 Writers’ Trust Hilary Weston Prize for Non-fiction finalists Matti Friedman and Ross King appear on the 12-author list alongside fellow 2017 B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-fiction nominees Diane Schoemperlen and Alexandra Shimo.

The finalists were selected from 101 submissions read by jurors John English, Ann MacMillan, and Colin McAdam:

  • Roméo Dallaire with Jessica Dee Humphreys‚ Waiting for First Light: My Ongoing Battle with PTSD (Random House Canada)
  • Max Eisen‚ By Chance Alone: A Remarkable True Story of Courage and Survival at Auschwitz (HarperCollins)
  • Matti Friedman‚ Pumpkinflowers: A Soldier’s Story of a Forgotten War (Algonquin Books)
  • Norman Hallendy‚ An Intimate Wilderness: Arctic Voices in a Land of Vast Horizons (Greystone Books)
  • Ross King‚ Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies (Bond Street Books)
  • Mark Leiren-Young‚  The Killer Whale Who Changed the World (Greystone)
  • Marc Raboy‚ Marconi: The Man Who Networked the World (Oxford University Press)
  • Dan Robson‚ Quinn: The Life of a Hockey Legend (Viking Canada)
  • Kenneth Sherman‚ Wait Time: A Memoir of Cancer (Wilfrid Laurier University Press)
  • Diane Schoemperlen‚ This is Not My Life: A Memoir of Love, Prison, and Other Complications (Harper Avenue)
  • Alexandra ShimoInvisible North: The Search for Answers on a Troubled Reserve (Dundurn)
  • Bill Waiser‚ A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 (Fifth House Books)

The shortlist will be revealed on Jan. 11. The winner‚ who receives a $25,000 purse, will be announced at a gala luncheon on March. 6.