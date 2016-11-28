Photos: Writers’ Trust gala

Quill and Quire

The Canadian publishing community gathered in Toronto on the evening of Nov. 23 for the annual Writers’ Trust of Canada fundraiser gala. During the event‚ Toronto-based author Miriam Toews was named the second recipient of the trust’s fellowship program‚ which will grant three promising Canadian writers (one per year) $50‚000 each to pursue their work.

Writers' Trust fellow Miriam Toews with presenter and WT chair Douglas Knight (photo: Tom Sandler)

Parliamentary poet laureate George Elliott Clarke and poet Giovanna Riccio (photo: Tom Sandler)

Producer and former CBC Radio executive director Denise Donlon and WT co-founder and Matt Cohen Award juror Graeme Gibson (photo: Tom Sandler)

Authors David Millar, Robert Rotenberg, and Antanas Šileika with Simon & Schuster Canada president and publisher Kevin Hansen and vice-president and editorial director Nita Provonost (photo: Tom Sandler)

Author and Festival of Literary Diversity founder Jael Richardson with authors Farzana Doctor and Cherie Dimaline (photo: Tom Sandler)

CBC Books producer Erin Balsler with First Book Canada executive director Tom Best and Hillary Best (photo: Tom Sandler)

Author Alyssa York (photo: Tom Sandler)

Writers' Trust chair and presenter Douglas Knight and The Walrus publisher and executive director Shelley Ambrose (photo: Tom Sandler)

Author Alexandre Trudeau and WT fellow Miriam Toews (photo: Tom Sandler)

Authors Marni Jackson and Greg Hollingshead with HarperCollins Canada senior vice-president and executive publisher Iris Tupholme (photo: Tom Sandler)

Penguin Random House Canada CEO Brad Martin and author Anna Porter (photo: Tom Sandler)

Actor, writer and director Zaib Sheikh and Diply CSO and former Twitter vice-president Kirstine Stewart (photo: Tom Sandler)

2015 RBC Bronwen Wallace Award finalists Irfan Ali and Chuqiao Yang (photo: Tom Sandler)

Author David Bezmozgis (photo: Tom Sandler)

Authors Katherine Govier and Charlotte Gray (photo: George Pimentel)

Authors Kevin Hardcastle and Swerve media relations specialist and ECW publicist Jenna Illies (photo: George Pimentel)

Chris Jackson and Melissa Shirley (photo: George Pimentel)

Authors Ray Robertson, Sandra Martin, and 2015 Hillary Weston Non-fiction Prize finalist Ian Brown (photo: George Pimentel)

2015 WT Fiction Prize finalist Kerry Lee Powell (photo: George Pimentel)

2015 Journey Prize finalist J.R. McConvey (photo: George Pimentel)

Graeme Gibson and Margaret Atwood (photo: George Pimentel)

2015 Journey Prize longlister Mahak Jain (photo: George Pimentel)

Authors Noah Richler and Sarah MacLachlan (photo: George Pimentel)

