Photos: Writers’ Trust gala

The Canadian publishing community gathered in Toronto on the evening of Nov. 23 for the annual Writers’ Trust of Canada fundraiser gala. During the event‚ Toronto-based author Miriam Toews was named the second recipient of the trust’s fellowship program‚ which will grant three promising Canadian writers (one per year) $50‚000 each to pursue their work.
Writers’ Trust fellow Miriam Toews with presenter and WT chair Douglas Knight (photo: Tom Sandler)
Parliamentary poet laureate George Elliott Clarke and poet Giovanna Riccio (photo: Tom Sandler)
Producer and former CBC Radio executive director Denise Donlon and WT co-founder and Matt Cohen Award juror Graeme Gibson (photo: Tom Sandler)
Simon & Schuster Canada vice-president of sales and marketing David Millar with authors Robert Rotenberg and Antanas Šileika and S&S Canada president and publisher Kevin Hansen and vice-president and editorial director Nita Provonost (photo: Tom Sandler)
Author and Festival of Literary Diversity founder Jael Richardson with authors Farzana Doctor and Cherie Dimaline (photo: Tom Sandler)
CBC Books producer Erin Balser with First Book Canada executive director Tom Best and Hillary Best (photo: Tom Sandler)
Author Alissa York (photo: Tom Sandler)
WT chair and presenter Douglas Knight and Walrus publisher and executive director Shelley Ambrose (photo: Tom Sandler)
Author Alexandre Trudeau and WT fellow Miriam Toews (photo: Tom Sandler)
Authors Marni Jackson and Greg Hollingshead with HarperCollins senior vice-president and executive publisher Iris Tupholme (photo: Tom Sandler)
Penguin Random House Canada CEO Brad Martin and publisher/author Anna Porter (photo: Tom Sandler)
Toronto film commissioner and director of entertainment industries Zaib Shaikh and Diply CSO and former Twitter vice-president Kirstine Stewart (photo: Tom Sandler)
2015 RBC Bronwen Wallace Award finalists Irfan Ali and Chuqiao Yang (photo: Tom Sandler)
Author David Bezmozgis (photo: Tom Sandler)
Authors Katherine Govier and Charlotte Gray (photo: George Pimentel)
Authors Kevin Hardcastle and publicist Jenna Illies (photo: George Pimentel)
Apple Canada’s Chris Jackson and publicist Melissa Shirley (photo: George Pimentel)
Authors Ray Robertson, Sandra Martin, and 2016 Hillary Weston Non-Fiction Prize finalist Ian Brown (photo: George Pimentel)
2016 WT Fiction Prize finalist Kerry Lee Powell (photo: George Pimentel)
2016 Journey Prize finalist J.R. McConvey (photo: George Pimentel)
Graeme Gibson and Margaret Atwood (photo: George Pimentel)
2016 Journey Prize longlister Mahak Jain (photo: George Pimentel)
Author Noah Richler and House of Anansi Press president and publisher Sarah MacLachlan (photo: George Pimentel)