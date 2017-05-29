Stouffville elementary school to be named after Barbara Reid

Renowned children’s author and illustrator Barbara Reid – best known for her many Plasticine-art picture books – will have a new Stouffville, Ontario, elementary school named after her later this year.

The public school’s new name was selected from email suggestions submitted by students and members of the community.

The York Region District School Board institution, located at 130 Hoover Park Dr., will open in September 2017.

Reid says in a post on her website that she’s “honoured and delighted,” adding, “I am proud to know there are schools named for Jean Little, Robert Munsch, and Phoebe Gillman. I have had the good fortune to know and learn from each of these brilliant Canadian authors. … Thanks to this vast community of supporters, and the York Region District School Board for their recognition and celebration of Canadian Children’s Literature.”