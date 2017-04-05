Naomi Klein tackles Trump in new book, No Is Not Enough

Author-activist Naomi Klein is taking on the U.S. president with her upcoming book, No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump’s Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need (Knopf Canada).

Klein will examine the reasons for Trump’s success and how his administration’s vision has created the groundwork for a series of frightening world crises, while offering a plan of action to defeat his shock tactics. Klein’s longtime editor, Louise Dennys, executive publisher and executive vice-president of Penguin Random House Canada, said in a press release: “Since the election of Donald Trump, Naomi has been constantly asked for her perspective on the events happening in real time around us—and she indeed has a unique perspective to offer based on two decades of studying and writing about the dark underbelly of political shock tactics that have been used around the world (The Shock Doctrine), the power of megabrands (No Logo) and the urgency of climate change (This Changes Everything).”

No Is Not Enough will be released in Canada on June 13. Simultaneous English-language editions will be released in the U.K. by Allen Lane and in the U.S. by independent nonprofit publisher Haymarket Books.