Roxane Gay pulls book from S&S over Yiannopoulous book deal

U.S. author Roxane Gay has withdrawn her forthcoming book, How to Be Heard, from Simon & Schuster in response to the publisher’s decision to offer a $250,000 book deal to far-right figurehead Milo Yiannopoulous.

How to Be Heard was scheduled to appear under S&S imprint TED Books in March 2018. Yiannopoulous’s memoir, Dangerous, will be out in March under the publisher’s conservative-leaning imprint, Threshold Editions. Gay told BuzzFeed: “I was supposed to turn the book in this month and I kept thinking about how egregious it is to give someone like Milo a platform for his blunt, inelegant hate and provocation. I just couldn’t bring myself to turn the book in.”

On Jan. 20, a Trump supporter shot a protestor at an Yiannopoulous speaking engagement in Seattle. On Jan. 23, S&S CEO Carolyn Reidy released an open letter to the publisher’s authors and employees stating, “Threshold Editions nor any other of our imprints will publish books that we think will incite hatred, discrimination or bullying.”

Gay’s new story collection, Difficult Women, is published by Grove Press. Canadian indie publisher Wolsak & Wynn tweeted at Gay today offering its services, which received a lot of positive feedback from its authors and fans.