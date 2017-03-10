Toronto Comic Arts Festival unveils 2017 poster

The Toronto Comic Arts Festival unveiled the poster design for its 2017 edition, taking place at the Toronto Reference Library May 13–14. This year’s promotional poster was created by Eleanor Davis, a cartoonist and illustrator from Athens, Georgia. Davis has won a Will Eisner Comic Industry Award for most promising newcomer and a gold medal from the Society of Illustrators, and was named one of Print magazine’s New Visual Artists. Her book How To Be Happy (Fantagraphics) won the Ignatz Award for outstanding anthology or collection. Her latest book, You & A Bike & A Road, will be launched this spring by Canadian publisher Koyama Press.