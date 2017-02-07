Canadian libraries offer therapy lamps to combat SAD

The Toronto Public Library is the latest library system to offer therapy lamps for its patrons affected by seasonal affective disorder.

A pilot project, which kicked off Feb. 6, features lamps at the TPL’s Brentwood and Malvern branches, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Similar projects have already been tested at libraries in Edmonton, Winnipeg, Dawson City, and Whitehorse.

The lamps, which mimic outdoor light, is offered in conjunction with the City of Toronto’s poverty reduction strategy, aimed at offering “equitable access to services.”