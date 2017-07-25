Coach House Books finds U.S. publicity support with Cursor Marketing Services

Coach House Books is the first Canadian press to sign with Cursor Marketing Services, a new boutique agency offering U.S. marketing and publicity services to a handful of international publishers, Publishers Weekly reports.

Cursor, launched this month by publishing professionals Emily Cook and Richard Nash, handles U.S. book tours, conferences, and fairs, and liaising with media. U.K. publishers Canongate and Icon Books, and Australia’s Scribe have also signed on.

Coach House publishing director Alana Wilcox told PW that she is “thrilled” to work with Cursor, as its founders “seem to know everybody and everything about publishing in America, and having them working on the ground there on our behalf seems like the ideal solution for a publisher like us that’s trying to be in two places at one time.”