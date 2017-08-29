Literary event listings, Aug. 28–Sept. 3, 2017

MONDAY, AUGUST 28

Philippa Dowding: Join children’s author Philippa Dowding at Scadding Cabin, on the grounds of the CNE where she’ll read from Carter and the Curious Maze. Alberta Circle, Scadding Cabin, CNE Grounds, Toronto. 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

Art Bar Reading Series: With Scott Williams, Dan Szczesny, and Robert Priest. Free Times Cafe, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5.

Stan Rogal: Book launch for the short story collection There Goes the Neighbourhood. Type Books, 883 Queen St. W., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

David A. Poulsen: Reading from the second book in the Cullen and Cobb mystery series, Dead Air. McNally Robinson Bookstore, 3130 8th St. E., Saskatoon. 7 p.m.

