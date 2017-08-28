Nino Ricci to headline Dunedin Literary Festival

The Dunedin Literary Festival has announced the lineup for this year’s event, taking place just west of Creemore, Ontario, on Sept. 9. Dubbed “Words in the Woods,” the festival was inaugurated last fall by a group of local authors and booksellers.

Two-time Governor General’s Literary Award winner Nino Ricci will headline the festival, first in conversation with fellow author Antanas Sileika, and later in a literary-musical event alongside folk-rock band The Great Lake Swimmers. This Words & Music performance will feature readings, original songs, and a Q&A to close off the festival.

Other highlights include a guided hike and travel workshop with Dufferin Hikes author Nicola Ross, and a workshop and dinner on the evening of Sept. 8 hosted by author and farmer Brent Preston and Toronto chef Carl Heinrich.

Panel discussions, readings, and spoken word from authors like Alison Pick, Claire Cameron, Trevor Cole, Andrew Pyper, Nick Cutter, Kerry Claire, Roo Borson, and more round out the rest of Dunedin’s programming this year, while day-long activities with librarians and children’s authors will cater to younger readers.

More information and tickets are available online.