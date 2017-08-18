Literary event listings: Aug. 21–27, 2017

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Philippa Dowding: Reading from Carter and the Curious Maze at the CNE’s Family Day. Alberta Circle, Scadding Cabin, CNE Grounds, Toronto. 1 p.m.

Sarah Meehan-Sirk: Launching The Dead Husband Project. Burdock, 1184 Bloor St. W., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

Ann Y.K. Choi: Vincent Lam interviews debut novelist Choi about Kay’s Lucky Coin Variety, a story of a young Korean Canadian girl who will not give up on her dreams. Wine Garden Stage, Heritage Court, Exhibition Place, Toronto. 6 p.m. Free with CNE admission

Naben Ruthnum: Launching the book Curry. Librairie Drawn & Quarterly, 211 Bernard Ouest, Montrel. 7 p.m. Free

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Book Ride 2017: The Reading Line literary festival returns with a group bicycle tour in the Don River Valley, featuring Jane Farrow, author of Any Other Way: How Toronto Got Queer. Children’s Peace Theatre, 305 Dawes Rd., Toronto. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free (registration required)

