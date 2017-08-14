Literary event listings, Aug. 14–20, 2017

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

Gillian Best: Launching the book The Last Wave. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

Kamal Al-Solaylee: Interview with the author. Never Apart, 7049 St. Urbain, Montreal. 7 p.m. $5

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

Anne McDonald: Signing the book Miss Confederation: The Diary of Mercy Anne Coles. Indigo, 465 University Ave., Charlottetown. 12 p.m.

Laura Kenins: Launching the graphic novel Steam Clean. Ben McNally Books, 366 Bay St., Toronto. 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16

Anne McDonald: Launching the book Miss Confederation: The Diary of Mercy Anne Coles. Montague Rotary Library, 53 Wood Islands Rd., Montague, P.E.I. 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

Ayesha Chatterjee: Launching the poetry collection Bottles & Bones, with musical guest Rakkatak. Centre for Social Innovation, 192 Spadina Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Trish Salah: Launching the poetry collection Lyric Sexology Vol. 1. With Oliver Pickle and Eli Tareq Lynch. Euguélionne, librairie feminist, 1426 rue Beaudry, Montreal. 6 p.m. Free

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Anne of Green Gables: Special screening of Breakthrough Entertainment’s L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables. Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, 6 Garamond Court, Toronto. 4 p.m. $12. jccc.on.ca

Send listings for any Canadian literary events to events@quillandquire.com. Please include within the body of your email: name of event/featured author, a brief description, venue, street address, city, start time, cost of admission, and contact phone number or website. Q&Q is happy to list general information for literary festivals, but cannot list individual sessions. Events must be received by noon Thursday for the following week’s listings.