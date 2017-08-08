Literary event listings, Aug. 7–13, 2017

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

Art Bar Reading Series: Hot Sexy Wicked theme. Free Times Cafe, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5.

$5. artbar.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Toronto Poetry Slam: Spoken word competition, featuring guest post Mugabi Byenyka from Nigeria. Drake Hotel, 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto. 8 p.m. $7. torontopoetryslam.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Jen Sookfong Lee: Gentlemen of the Shade book launch, reading and movie. Queer Film Fest, Waterfront Theatre, 1412 Cartwright St., Granville Island, Vancouver. 1:30 p.m. $5.

