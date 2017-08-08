Frances Itani, Lee Maracle, David Chariandy headline Whistler Writers Fest 2017

Whistler Writers Festival has announced the lineup for its 2017 event, taking place at various venues across the B.C. town from Oct. 12–15.

This edition’s theme is “risk-taking.” Among the 60 participants confirmed so far are Frances Itani, Barbara Gowdy, Lee Maracle, Terry Fallis, Drew Hayden Taylor, David Chariandy, Steven Heighton, and Helen Humphreys, children’s authors Susin Nielsen and Cary Fagan, and journalists Doug Saunders and Michael Harris.

Along with author readings, talks, and panels, the festival will host a day-long publishing workshop led by TouchWood Editions publisher Taryn Boyd, McClelland & Stewart senior editor Anita Chong, Caitlin Press publisher Vici Johnstone, Suzanne Sutherland (HarperCollins), and others.

The festival guide will be released online on Aug. 14.