Literary event listings, July 31–Aug. 6, 2017

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

Art Bar Reading Series: With John Nyman, Pier Giorgio Di Cicco, Mick Burrs. Free Times Cafe, 320 College St., Toronto. $5. artbar.org

Robert Rotenberg: Launching the book Heart of the City. Dora Keogh, 141 Danforth Ave., Toronto. 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

Devon Code: Montreal launch of the book Involuntary Blis, with special guests Sean Michaels and Mary di Michele. Hosted by Jacob Wren. Librairie Drawn and Quarterly, 211 rue Bernard Ouest, Montreal. 7 p.m. Free

Anne McDonald: Signing Miss Confederation: The Diary of Mercy Anne Coles.Chapters, Soutland Mall, 2625 Gordon Rd., Regina. 6 p.m.

