Literary event listings, July 10–16, 2017

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

Steve Paikin: Discussing his book on Bill Davis. Kagawong Farmers Market, 9 Henry St., Kagawong, Ont. 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Toronto Poetry Slam: A fundraiser concert featuring adhoc, Scott Goodwin, and the Passenger Project. Supermarket, 258 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 8 p.m. $12.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Sean Livingston: Signing copies of Oakville’s Flower. Coles Scotia Square, 5201 Duke St., Halifax. 12 p.m.

