Michael Chabon to headline Kingston WritersFest international marquee event

More than 65 authors are slated to be in attendance at this year’s Kingston WritersFest, including a marquee event with Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Chabon.

The festival, which takes place Sept. 27–Oct. 1 at various locations throughout the Ontario city, will feature Canadian authors such as S.K. Ali, Charlotte Gray, Steven Heighton, Helen Humphreys, Kyo Maclear, Pasha Malla, Lee Maracle, Elan Mastai, Alison Pick, Anna Porter, Ahmad Danny Ramadan, Diane Schoemperlen, Leanne Batasamosake Simpson, and Kathleen Winter. New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik and popular American crime author Kathy Reichs will also be in attendance. Panels, talks, and workshops will touch on subjects such as writing engaging characters, Indigenous women writers, book-to-film adaptations, and genre writing.

In another special event, local author and former Writers Fest artistic director Merilyn Simonds will be recognized by the City of Kingston and the Ontario Trillium Festival for her non-fiction title The Convict Lover with a Project Bookmark plaque.