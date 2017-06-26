Literary event listings: June 26–July 2, 2017

MONDAY, JUNE 26

Mark Sampson and Rebecca Rosenblum: Husband and wife authors Mark Sampson and Rebecca Rosenblum reading from their new novels, The Slip and So Much Love. Tidewater Books, 13 Bridge St., Sackville, N.B. 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

Janie Chang, Kate Quinn, and Jennifer Robson: In conversation with Moira Dann. Bolen Books, 111-1644 Hillside Ave., Victoria. 7 p.m. Free.

Downtown Is for People: Flying Books hosts a reading of Jane Jacobs’s seminal 1958 essay, featuring Barbara Gowdy, Lynn Crosbie, Eternity Martis, Miriam Toews, and more. The Cadillac Lounge, 1296 Queen Street W., Toronto. PWYC with proceeds going to Acorn Canada

WEDNESDAY JUNE 28

Creativity From the Stacks: Join the East End Writers’ Group for an evening of poetry, fiction, and comedy performances. Take part in a sample critique session, and mix and mingle with readers, writers, and performers from across Toronto’s East End. S. Walter Stewart Library, 170 Memorial Park Ave., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free

Janie Chang, Kate Quinn, and Jennifer Robson: In conversation with Moira Tracy Sherlock. Book Warehouse, 4118 Main St., Vancouver. 7 p.m. Free

Patrick Boyer: Discussing his new book, Foreign Voices in the House. South Grey Museum, 40 Sydenham St., Flesherton, Ont. 7 p.m.

Sally Cooper: Launching the book Smells Like Heaven. Another Story Bookshop, 315 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Anne McDonald: Launching the book Miss Confederation. Bushwakker’s Brew Pub, Arizona Room, 2206 Dewdney Ave., Regina. 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Arts & Letters: Celebrating its ninth anniversary and latest issue. With Margaret Nowacyzk, James Puntillo, Jeffery Donaldson, and Archie Zhang. b contemporary gallery, 226 James St. N., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

Janie Chang, Kate Quinn, and Jennifer Robson: In conversation with Sheryl MacKay. Squamish Lil-wat Cultural Centre, 4584 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, B.C. 7 p.m. Free

K. Ali: Lunching the book Saints and Misfits. Ben McNally Books, 366 Bay St., Toronto. 6 p.m.

Mark Sampson and Rebecca Rosenblum: Husband and wife authors Mark Sampson and Rebecca Rosenblum reading from their new novels, The Slip and So Much Love. Confederation Library, 145 Richmond St., Charlottetown. 6:30 p.m.

