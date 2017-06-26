Events: 2017 Summer Literary Festivals

JULY
- Wordplay, July 3
River John, NS
Outdoor children’s literary festival featuring story-reading, music and hands-on activities with guests Marie-Louise Gay and Alan Syliboy, with author and news anchor Starr Dobson acting as Mistress of Ceremonies. Coincides with the grand opening of author Sheree Fitch’s Mabel Murple’s Book Shoppe and Dreamery.
- Elephant Mountain Literary Festival, July 6-9
Nelson, B.C.
Saturday-night panel of authors Joy Kogawa, Lee Maracle and Fred Stenson, readings from four local BC writers, the presentation of the Richard Carver Award for Emerging Writers and more.
- Read by the Sea Festival, July 8
River John, NS
Readings by guests Christy-Ann Conlin, Lesley Crewe, Dean Jobb and Terry Fallis, the Pitch the Publisher event and musical entertainment by Doris Mason.
- Denman Island Readers and Writers Festival, July 13–16
Denman Island, B.C.
Solo readings, panel discussions, workshops and comedic performances with Carleigh Baker, Ronald Wright, Hasan Namir, Missie Peters, and more.
- Saskatchewan Festival of Words, July 13–16
Moose Jaw, SK
Workshops, readings, concerts, films, panels, interviews, music, theatre and a slam poetry competition. Guests include Yann Martel, Alissa York, Jael Richardson, Marina Endicott, and more.
- Lakefield Literary Festival, July 14–16
Lakefield, ON
Three days of readings, workshops, panels and other events for all ages, including the Young Writers Contest for high-school-aged writers. Featuring Jane Urquhart, Zoe Whittall, Giles Blunt, Steven Price, and more.
AUGUST
- Winterset in Summer Literary Festival, Aug. 10–13
Eastport, NL
Literary events as well as drama, music and visual arts, with Anakana Schofield, Esi Edugyan, Bill Rowe, Elisabeth de Mariaffi, and more.
- When Words Collide, Aug. 11–13
Calgary, AB
Activities and events spanning several genres of literature with more than 200 presenters. Featured speakers include Jennifer Estep, Will Ferguson, Sam Hiyate, and C.C. Humphreys.
- Writers at Woody Point, Aug. 15–20
Woody Point, NL
Hosted by Shelagh Rogers, Angela Antle and Ron MacLean, the annual festival will include readings, comedy, music and more with local and international writers. including Dennis Lee, Lisa Moore, Lawrence Hill, and Kathleen Winter.
- Sunshine Coast Festival of the Written Arts, Aug. 17–20
Sechelt, B.C.
Readings, workshops, signings and other events with writers Kamal Al-Solaylee, Joy Kogawa, Sandra Martin, Iain Reid and more.
- The Reading Line: Don River Editions, Aug. 26
Toronto, ON
Eight-kilometre bike ride along the Don River with stops at the Massey Creek Children’s Peace Theatre, Don River Valley Brick Works, and Corktown Common to enjoy author readings and local history.
SEPTEMBER
- Words in the Woods, Sept. 9
Dunedin, ON
Outdoor festival with music, readings, discussions and signings featuring 15 authors, with keynote speaker Nino Ricci.
- Eden Mills Writer’s Festival, Sept. 9, 10 and 25
Eden Mills, ON
Workshops, readings, and more taking place in the village of Eden Mills. Attending authors include Mary Walsh, Terry Fallis, Lorna Crozier, and Emma Donoghue.
- The Word on the Street Halifax, Sept. 16
Halifax, NS
Free one-day festival with readings, discussions, a marketplace and other activities.
- Telling Tales Festival, Sept. 17
Rockton, ON
Children’s festival with readings, activities, music, and games with participation from children’s and young-adult writers Scott Chantler, Gillian Chan, and Hélène Boudreau.
- The Word on the Street Saskatoon, Sept. 17
Halifax, ON
Free one-day festival with readings, discussions, and many other activities. Last year’s participants included Yann Martel, Dr. Norman Doidge, David Suzuki, and Bif Naked.
- Word Feast Fredericton, September 18–24
Fredericton, NB
Bilingual festival including author visits to schools, lunch-hour panels, workshops, book launches, and readings.
- Word Vancouver, September 18–24
Vancouver, B.C.
Performances, free exhibits and other activities will be held throughout Vancouver for a variety of ages and literary interests.
- Sidney Literary Festival, September 22–24
Sidney, B.C.
Panels, readings, a writing contest and writers’ workshops with Gary Barwin, Charlotte Gill, Scaachi Koul, and more.
- Thin Air, Winnipeg Intentional Writers Festival, September 22–30
Winnipeg, MN
A week long festival with readings, panel discussions, workshops and more, with writers and specific events to be announced in the near future.
- The Word on the Street Lethbridge, Sept. 23
Lethbridge, AB
Free one day festival with panel discussions, workshops, live music, a marketplace and many other activities with local and national writers and storytellers.
- The Word on the Street Toronto, Sept. 24
Toronto, ON
Free one-day festival with readings, discussions, contests and other activities. Featuring more than 200 Canadian authors, 150 events, 18 stages, and 265 exhibitors.