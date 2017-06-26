Events: 2017 Summer Literary Festivals

JULY

AUGUST

Sunshine Coast Festival of the Written Arts

SEPTEMBER

Words in the Woods, Sept. 9

Dunedin, ON

Outdoor festival with music, readings, discussions and signings featuring 15 authors, with

Eden Mills Writer’s Festival , Sept. 9, 10 and 25

Eden Mills, ON

Workshops, readings, and more taking place in the village of Eden Mills

The Word on the Street Halifax, Sept. 16

Halifax, NS

Free one-day festival with readings, discussions, a marketplace and other activities.



Telling Tales Festival , Sept. 17

Rockton, ON

Children's festival with readings, activities, music, and games with participation from children's and young-adult writers Scott Chantler, Gillian Chan, and H

The Word on the Street Saskatoon, Sept. 17

Halifax, ON

Free one-day festival with readings, discussions, and many other activities. Last year's participants included Yann Martel, Dr. Norman Doidge, David Suzuki, and Bif Naked.

Word Feast Fredericton , September 18–24

Fredericton, NB

Bilingual festival including author visits to schools, lunch-hour panels, workshops, book launches, and readings.

Word Vancouver , September 18–24

Vancouver, B.C.

Performances, free exhibits and other activities will be held throughout Vancouver for a variety of ages and literary interests.

Sidney Literary Festival , September 22–24

Sidney, B.C.

Panels, readings, a writing contest and writers' workshops with Gary Barwin, Charlotte Gill, Scaachi Koul, and more.

Thin Air, Winnipeg Intentional Writers Festival , September 22–30

Winnipeg, MN

A week long festival with readings, panel discussions, workshops and more, with writers and specific events to be announced in the near future.



The Word on the Street Lethbridge, Sept. 23

Lethbridge, AB

Free one day festival with panel discussions, workshops, live music, a marketplace and many other activities with local and national writers and storytellers.


