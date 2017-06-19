Literary event listings, June 19–25, 2017

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Taddle Creek: Taddle Creek launches its Canada-themed issue, with readings by Gwen Benaway and Lee Maracle, plus a short selection of little-seen Canadiana films, including Alfred Holden’s Expo 67 home movies. Free poutine and more. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto. Doors: 6:30 p.m. Show starts prompty at 7 p.m. Free. taddlecreekmag.com

Robin Esrock: Signing copies of his new book, The Great Canadian Bucket List. MEC, 400 King St. W., Toronto. 5 p .m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

Carolyn Harris: Discussing her new book, Raising Royalty. Fulford Place Museum, 287 King St. E., Brockville, Ont. 2 p.m.

Robin Esrock: Signing copies of his new book, The Great Canadian Bucket List. Indigo, 2300 Yonge St., Toronto. 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Carolyn Harris: Signing her new book, Raising Royalty. Chapters, 47 Rideau St., Ottawa. 12 p.m.

Michelle Hamilton and Keith Jamieson: Discussing their book, Dr. Oronhyatekha. TPL City Hall Branch, 100 Queen St. W., Toronto. 1 p.m.

The Unpublished City: IFOA and BookThug launch The Unpublished City, a collection of works by Toronto’s emerging literary talents. Lakeside Terrace, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 7:30 p.m. Free

Trish Salah: Candian launch of the book Lyric Sexology. With Kai Cheng Thom and jia qing wilson-yang. Bryan Prince Bookseller, 1060 King St. W., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

The Art of Parenting: Children’s book illustrators and authors Barbara Reid, Derek Douglas, and Hilary Leung) bring their diverse perspectives and styles to this art show celebrating the fine art of parenting. Carnegie Gallery, 10 King St. W., Dundas, Ont. Kid-friendly reception: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Show runs until June 25.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Hamilton Zineposium 2017: Zines, stickers, multiples, and more. Spice Factory, 121 Hughson St. N., Hamilton. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

