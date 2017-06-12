Literary event listings: June 12–18, 2017

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Book Summit 2017: The panel Publish Well and Prosper will explore the ways the book industry can do just that: be socially aware and thrive economically. A day of stimulating and practical discussion about economic and social responsibility in the book business. Fleck Dance Theatre, Harbourfront Centre, 207 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 8:30 a.m. ifoa.org/events/book-summit-2017-publish-well-prosper

In Her Voice Festival: A festival designed to showcase a variety of voices, identities, and perspectives in female authorship within a range of genres and forms. With Patricia Lockwood, Scaachi Koul, Durga Chew-Bose, S.K. Ali, and more. Crow’s Nest Theatre, 345 Carlaw Ave., Toronto. Runs June 15-17. Tickets: $20. Full schedule: crowstheatre.com/whats-on/view-all/in-her-voice-festival

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Fredrick Backman: Promoting the book Beartown. Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge St., Toronto. 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

An Afternoon With Dane Swan: Reading from his poetry collection, A Mingus Lullaby. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 3:30 p.m. Free

