Literary event listings, May 29–June 4, 2017

MONDAY, MAY 29

Trevor Cole: Dinner with the author of The Whisky King. Hotel Dallavalle, 142 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake. 6:30 p.m. $50

TUESDAY, MAY 30

Linda Silver Dranoff: Discussing her new book, Fairly Equal: Lawyering the Feminist Revolution. Toronto Reference Library, Beeton Hall, 789 Yonge St., Toronto. 6:30 p.m.

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, Gwen Benaway, and Gregory Scofield: Featuring readings from their new books and a conversation with Susan Blight. Innis Town Hall, University of Toronto, 2 Sussex Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. $5

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

Books, Beer, and Birthday Cake: Celebrating the birthdays of three independent publishers: University of Manitoba Press, Between the Lines, and Fernwood Publishing. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St., Toronto. 7 p.m.

Mark Sampson: Launching his new novel, The Slip. Ben McNally Books, 366 Bay St., Toronto. 6 p.m.

Rodney Decroo: Launching his new album, Old Tenement Man, and new poetry book, Next Door to the Butcher Shop. Clutch, 1895 Venable St., Vancouver. 7:30 p.m.

Tom Hawthorn: Reading from The Year Canadians Lost Their Minds and Found Their Country: The Centennial of 1967. Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St., Vancouver. Free with RSVP to marketing@douglas-mcintyre.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Catherine Graham: In conversation with Mary Lou Finlay for the launch of Graham’s new book, Quarry. Tranzac Club, 292 Brunswick Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

J.C. Villamere: Launching the book Is Canada Even Real? 35 Centre St., Kingston. 6 p.m.

Julie Chadwick: Launching the book The Man Who Carried Cash. Literacy Central Vancouver Island, 19 Commercial St., Nanaimo, B.C. 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

David Waltner-Toews: Discussing the book Eating Beetles: Fears, Fantasies, and the Future of Food. University of British Columbia, MacMillan Room 160, Vancouver. 2 p.m.

Diana Bishop: Signing the book Living Up to a Legend. Indigo, 2300 Yonge St., Toronto. 5 p.m.

Julia Cooper: Launching the book The Last Word. Librairie Drawn and Quarterly, 211 Bernard Ouest, Montreal. 7 p.m.

Yogi Cameron: Discussing the book The Yogi Code. Semperviva Yoga Kits Beach Studio & Lifestyle Store, 110-2201 West 4th Ave., Vancouver. 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

E. Graziani: Discussing her new YA novel Breaking Faith. Indigo Stoney Creek, 1783 Stone Church Rd. E, Stoney Creek. 2:00 p.m.

Send listings for any Canadian literary events to events@quillandquire.com. Please include within the body of your email: name of event/featured author, a brief description, venue, street address, city, start time, cost of admission, and contact phone number or website. Q&Q is happy to list general information for literary festivals, but cannot list individual sessions. Events must be received by noon Thursday for the following week’s listings.