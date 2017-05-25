OBPO partners with FOLD for satellite events

The Festival of Literary Diversity is expanding with three satellite events in Sudbury, Windsor, and Six Nations, Ontario. In partnership with the Ontario Book Publishers Organization, Fold on the Road will bring diverse authors to meet with and learn from independent publishers across the province through panels and one-on-one discussions, with the aim to support emerging writers and solicit potential publishing projects. FOLD announced the project following its second annual festival earlier this month.

The events will take place on June 29 at the Greater Sudbury Public Library’s Main Library, on July 20 at Biblioasis headquarters in Windsor, and on Aug. 24 at Six Nations Public Library in Ohsweken.

FOLD founder Jael Richardson says in a press release: