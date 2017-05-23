Literary event listings, May 22–28, 2017

TUESDAY, MAY 23

Art Bar Poetry Series: With Marilyn Potter, Mary Corkery, and Sarah Varnam. Free Times Cafe, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5. artbar.org

Jillian Tamaki: Discussing her new book, Boundless. Pages on Kensington, 1135 Kensington Rd., N.W., Calgary. 7 p.m.

Robin LeBlanc and Jordan St. John: Launching The Ontario Craft Beer Guide, Second Edition. Bar Hop Brewco, 137 Peter St., Toronto. 6 p.m.

Violet Hour: Readings by Pierre-Luc Landry, Marcus McCann, Michael V. Smith, and Tara-Michelle Ziniuk. Stock Bar, 1171 Rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

Guy Delisle and Jillian Tamaki: Discussing their new books Hostage and Boundless. inCite Festival, Vancouver Public Library, 202-1398 Cartwright St., Vancouver. 7:30 p.m.

Leslie Shimotakahara: Reading from and signing After the Bloom. Toronto Public Library S. Walter Stewart Branch, 170 Memorial Park Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m.

Real Fiction Meets Real Science: With novelists Karen Joy Fowler & Allegra Goodman. Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre, 427 Bloor St. W., 7 p.m. Free bit.ly/2r2A9O0

Sarah Pinder: Reading from her new poetry collection, Common Place. D-Beatstro, 1292 Bloor St. W., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

Tom Hawthorn: Launching the book The Year Canadians Lost Their Minds and Found Their Country: The Centennial of 1967. Ben McNally Books, 366 Bay St., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Confronting Injustice: In conversation with Janet Merlo and Thelma Wheatley: A former RCMP officer and disability advocate read from and discuss their explosive exposés of institutionalized failure to protect, and setting the record straight. Another Story, 315 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free. anotherstory.ca

David A. Poulsen: Launching the book Dead Air. Owl’s Nest Books, 815A 49th Ave. S.W., Calgary. 7 p.m.

It’s Great and I Like It: What Happened to Criticism?: Hamilton Review of Books launch party and fundraiser, moderated by Quill & Quire‘s Steven W. Beattie. Staircase Theatre, 27 Dundurn St. N., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

Jamie Reid: Launching the posthumous collection A Temporary Stranger. Cottage Bistro, 4468 Main St., Vancouver. 7 p.m. Free

Steve Paikin: Discussing his experience writing the biography of Bill Davis. Crowne Plaza Kitchener-Waterloo, 105 King St. E., Kitchener, Ont., 12 p.m. $40

Steve Paikin: Discussing his experience writing the biography of Bill Davis. Peel Art Gallery Museum, 9 Wellington St. E., Brampton, Ont. 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Carolyn Harris: Signing copies of Raising Royalty. Novel Idea, 156 Princess St., Kingston, Ont. 2 p.m.

Jillian Tamaki: Launching the book Boundless. Librairie D+Q, 211 Bernard O., Montreal. 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Draft Reading Series: With Suzanne Alyssa Andrew, Suzanna Derewicz, Catherine Graham, and Amy Lavender Harris. Flying Pony Café, 1481 Gerrard St. E., Toronto. 3 p.m.

Tom Hawthorn: Reading from The Year Canadians Lost Their Minds and Found Their Country: The Centennial of 1967. Crows’ Nest Officers Club, 181 C Duckworth St., St. John’s, Nfld., 7:30 p.m. Free

