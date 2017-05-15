Literary event listings: May 15–21, 2017

MONDAY, MAY 15

Sarah Vermut and Steph Jagger: %eading from their books Careergasm and Unbound. Ben McNally Books, 366 Bay St., Toronto. 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 16

Art Bar Poetry Series: With Pierre L’Abbé, Margaret Code, and Johnny MacRae. Free Times Cafe, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5. artbar.org

Barbara Gowdy: In conversation with Joan Thomas. McNally Robinson Booksellers, 1120 Grant Ave., Winnipeg. 7 p.m. Free

Julia Cooper: Launching her book The Last Word. Mills Hardware, 95 King St. E., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

Leslie Shimotakahara: Reading from her book After the Bloom. Toronto Public Library, Pape/Danforth Branch, 701 Pape Ave., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free

RBC Capital Markets Pongapalooza: A night of epic Ping-Pong in support of First Book Canada, where 36 teams of four will battle it out for the 2017 RBC Capital Markets Pongapalooza Cup. SPiN, 461 King St. W., Toronto. 6 p.m.

Robert Burley, Alissa York, and Michael Mitchell: Launching the book An Enduring Wilderness: Toronto’s Natural Parkland. Stephen Bulger Gallery, 1026 Queen St. W., Toronto. 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Debbie Marshal: Multimedia presentation about three female Canadian war correspondents of the First World War, the topic of her recent book, Firing Lines: Three Canadian Women Write the First World War. S. Walter Stewart Library, 170 Memorial Park Avenue, Toronto. 2 p.m.

Lorna Poplak: Discussion by the author of Drop Dead: A Horrible History of Hanging in Canada. Toronto Public Library, Fairview Branch, 35 Fairview Mall Dr., Toronto. 7:30 p.m.

Mary di Michele: Launching the book Bicycle Thieves. The Word, 469 rue Milton, Montreal. 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Toronto Lit Up: Launch of Any Other Way: How Toronto Got Queer, part of the Toronto Lit Up book launch series. Buddies In Bad Times, 12 Alexander St. 8 p.m. Free

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Rodney Decroo: Launching his new album, Old Tenement Man, and new poetry book, Next Door to the Butcher Shop. Audreys Books, 10702 Jasper Ave., Edmonton. 7 p.m.

Toronto Poetry Slam: High-energy spoken word battle, featuring guest poet Mona Mousa. Drake Hotel, 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto. 8 p.m. $7. (416) 312-3865

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Michael Hill: Sighing his book Mariposa Folk Festival: A History. Chapters Barrie, 76 Barrieview Drive, Barrie, Ont. 1 p.m.

