Literary event listings, May 8–14, 2017

MONDAY, MAY 8

TD Canadian Children’s Book Week: The annual cross-country kidlit roadshow is underway, with more than 400 readings in 75 communities. May 6–13. bookweek.ca

Richard Teleky: Launching the novel The Blue Hour. Dora Keogh, 141 Danforth Ave., Toronto. 7 pm. Free

TUESDAY, MAY 9

Art Bar Poetry Series: With Elizabeth Ross, Emilio Puerta, and Lindsay Cahill. Free Times Cafe, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5. artbar.org

Paul Benedetti: Reading from his book You Can Have a Dog When I’m Dead. St. Elizabeth’s Village, 393 Rymal Road , Hamilton. 12 p.m.

Rowers Reading Series: Armand Garnet Ruffo, Adrienne Gruber, Gregory Scofield, and Elana Wolff. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free. rowerspubreadingseries.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Elinor Florence: Speaking at a meeting of Canadian Authors Vancouver. Alliance for Arts and Culture, Suite 100, 938 Howe St., Vancouver. 7 p.m. Free

Kerry Clare, Rebecca Rosenblum, and Amy Jones: In conversation with Sheniz Janmohamed. Brigantine Room, Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 7:30 p.m. $10. ifoa.org/events

Leslie Shimotakahara: Book reading and signing. Toronto Public Library, Pape/Danforth Branch, 701 Pape Ave., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free

Steve Paikin: Launching his biography on Bill Davis at the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities convention. Nipissing University, 100 College Dr., North Bay, Ont. 9 a.m.

Steve Paikin: Launching his biography on Bill Davis at the Writers’ Trust of Canada’s Politics and the Pen event. Writer’s Trust of Canada, 1 Rideau St., Ottawa. 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette and Rhonda Mullins: Launching the English translation of the novel Suzanne. Librairie Drawn & Quarterly, 211 Rue Bernard O, Montreal. 7 p.m.

David Collier: Launching the graphic novel Morton: A Cross-Country Rail Journey. Bryan Prince Bookseller, 1060 King St. W., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Jason Kieffer: Launching two new issues of Kieffer’s Cabbagetown Comic. Jet Fuel Coffee Shop, 519 Parliament St, Toronto. 8 p.m. $10

J.C. Villamere: Launching the book Is Canada Even Real? AGH Annex, 118 James St. N., Hamilton. 6 p.m.

Julia Cooper: Launching the book The Last Word: Reviving the Dying Art of Eulogy. Church of Saint Stephen-in-the-Fields, 103 Bellevue Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Coach House Books: Montreal launch for spring titles. Librairie Drawn and Quarterly, 211 Bernard Ouest, Montreal. 7 p.m.

Isabelle Arsenault: Launching the book Colette’s Lost Pet. Type Books, 883 Queen St. W., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free

Philippa Dowding: Reading and signing during the London Festival of Trees Celebration. Progress Building, 316 Rectory St., London, Ont. 10 a.m. Free.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Plan 99 Reading Series: With Linda Besner, Shane Rhodes, and Sarah Pinder. The Manx Pub, 370 Elgin St., Ottawa. 5 p.m.

Toronto Comic Arts Festival: Two days of comics-related vendors, readings, interviews, and panels. Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge St. and other locations. May 13–14. Full schedule at torontocomics.com

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Antanas Sileika, Scott Anderson, and Claire Cameron: Books and Brunch event. Omni King Edward Hotel, Sovereign Ballroom, 37 King St. E., Toronto. 10 a.m. $55

Meet Me/Writers on Rights: Readings related to human-rights issues. With Sheniz Janmohamed, Maureen Hynes, Soraya Peerbaye, Vivek Shraya, Moez Surani, Nyla Matuk, Sonnet L’Abbé, Gwen Benaway, Michael Fraser, and Ann Shin. Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Dr., Toronto. 1 p.m. tightropebooks.com

