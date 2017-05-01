Literary event listings, May 1–7, 2017

MONDAY, MAY 1

Read Local BC: Five authors reading from their latest works of fiction: Carleigh Baker, Alban Goulden, Shekhar Paleja, Ahmad Danny Ramadan, and Iona Whishaw. Grunt Gallery, 116-350 E. 2nd Ave., Vancouver. 7 p.m. readlocalbc.ca

TUESDAY, MAY 2

Antanas Sileika: Launching the book The Barefoot Bingo Caller. Lithuanian House, 1573 Bloor St. W., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free

Art Bar Poetry Series: With Vincent Colistro, Susanna Derewicz, and Bruce Hunter. Free Times Cafe, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. Free. artbar.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

Connor Franta: A Q&A promoting the book Note to Self. Hilton Suites Toronto, Markham Conference Centre, 8500 Warden Ave., Markham, Ont. 6 p.m.

Double Exposure: Plays of the Jewish and Palestinian Diasporas: A Beit Zatoun Salon. A Different Booklist, 779 Bathurst St., Toronto. 7 p.m. $5

Jesse Ruddock: Launching the book Shot-Blue. Type Books, 883 Queen St. W., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

Joel Thomas Hynes: Discussing the new book We’ll All Be Burnt In Our Beds Some Night in conversation with Richard Crouse. Brigantine Room, Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 7:30 p.m. $10

Noir at the Bar: A night of crime fiction with Elle Wild, R.M. Greenaway, and other crime writers. Shebeen Whiskey House, 210 Carrall St., Vancouver. 7 p.m. Free

Rinaldo Walcott: In conversation with Andrea Fatona, launching the book Queer Returns: Essays on Multiculturalism, Diaspora and Black Studies. Gladstone Hotel Ballroom, 1214 Queen St. W., Toronto. 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

Inanna Toronto Spring Book Launch: With Mary Corkery, Carole Giangrande, Connie Guzzo-McParland, and Ami Sands Brodoff. Women’s Art Association of Canada, 23 Prince Arthur Ave., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free

Jesse Ruddock and Alexandrea Scotland: Gallery opening and gathering to celebrate two new books from the Canadian artists. Likely General, 389 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free

Suzette Mayr and Nicole Markotić: Releasing the new novels Dr. Edith Vane and the Hares of Crawley Hall and Rought Patch. Shelf Life Books, 1302 4th St. S.W., #100, Calgary. 7 p.m.

Tyler Shipley: Launching the book Ottawa and Empire. Another Story, 315 Roncevalles Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

Bill Freeman: Discussing his latest book, Democracy Rising. Toronto Public Library, City Hall Branch, 100 Queen St W, Toronto. 1 p.m. Free

Hamilton Spectator Author’s Night: Three Spectator authors will read from their books and then greet guests and sign books. Hamilton Spectator, 44 Frid St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Women of B.C.: Read Local B.C. presents six acclaimed female poets and authors reading from their latest works: Elee Kraljii Gardiner, Andrea MacPherson, Miriam Matejova, Meredith Quartermain, Anahita Jamali Rad, and Sylvia Taylor. Cottage Bistro, 4468 Main St., Vancouver. 6 p.m. readlocalbc.ca

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Guy Delisle: Discussing his graphic novel Hostage. Librairie Drawn and Quarterly at the Rialto, 5711 Av du Parc, Montreal. 7 p.m. $5

Send listings for any Canadian literary events to events@quillandquire.com. Please include within the body of your email: name of event/featured author, a brief description, venue, street address, city, s tart time, cost of admission, and contact phone number or website. Q&Q is happy to list general information for literary festivals, but cannot list individual sessions. Events must be received by noon Thursday for the following week’s listings.