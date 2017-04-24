Literary event listings, April 24–30, 2017

MONDAY, APRIL 24

Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival: Now in its 19th year, featuring writers from around the world. April 24–30. Various locations. Full schedule: bluemetropolis.org

Lisa See: Reading from The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane. Toronto Reference Library, Bluma Appel Salon, 789 Yonge St., Toronto. 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Claire Cameron: Launching the book The Last Neanderthal. No One Writes to the Colonel, 460 College St., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free

Art Bar Poetry Series: With Ron Charach, Lisa Richter, and Kelly Norah Drukker. Free Times Cafe, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5. artbar.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

Barbara Gowdy: Launching the book Little Sister. Boxcar Social, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: Reading from the book Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions. Isabel Bader Theatre, 93 Charles St W., Toronto. $15

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Coach House Books Spring Launch: With Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette & Rhonda Mullins, Linda Besner, Jill Connell, Julia Cooper, Suzette Mayr, Sarah Pinder, Shane Rhodes and Jesse Ruddock. The Garrison, 1197 Dundas Street Wes. 8 p.m. Free

Scott Kennedy: An interactive presentation on the history of Don Mills, as explored in his new book, Don Mills: From Farms and Forests to Forces of Change. Presteign-Woodbine United Church, 16 Presteign Ave., Toronto. 1:30 p.m. Free

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Concerts + Poets at the Library: Laura Keating performing with poet Jennifer Tan. Central Library , 55 York Blvd., Hamilton. 12 p.m. Free

Toronto Poetry Slam: Spoken word competition, with special guest poet Andre Prefontaine. Drake Hotel, 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto. 8 p.m. $7

Jeff Lemire: On-stage interview promoting the graphic novel Roughneck, Toronto Public Library, Bluma Appel Salon, 789 Yonge St., Toronto. 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Saskatchewan Book Awards Ceremony: Hosted by James Daschuk, with a performance by Étienne Fletcher. Conexus Arts Centre, 200 Lakeshore Dr., Regina, Sask. 5 p.m. bookawards.sk.ca

Authors for Indies Day: More than 400 authors will join forces with independent bookstores across Canada for this third annual event. Various locations. Full schedule: authorsforindies.com

Heather O’Neill: Cocktail meet and greet with dinner. Hotel Dallavalle, 142 Queen St., Niagara on the Lake, Ontario. 6 p.m. $70. hoteldallavalle.com

Bring the Noise: Pop-up street reading tour through downtown Toronto featuring 30 local poets for National Poetry Month, fundraising for PEN Canada. With Jessica Bebenek, JC Bouchard, Ronna Bloom, Andrew Bröbyn, Julie Cameron Gray, and more. Various locations. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Full schedule: inspirituspress.com/street

Brenda Chapman: Signing copies of her new book Shallow End. Chapters Kanata, 400 Earl Grey Dr., Kanata, Ont. 1 p.m.

R.J. Harlick: Signing copies of the Meg Harris mystery series. Chapters South Keys, 2210 Bank St., Ottawa. 12 p.m. Free

Print Preview: Poetic License: With Nanci Lee, Genevieve Lehr, Brendan Ahern, Eva Hippieheart, Susan Walsh, Tyler MacDonald, and Janette Fecteau. Music by Jan Mackay. Hosted by Angus MacCaull. The Townhouse, 76 College St., Antigonish, N.S. 2 p.m. $10

Lieutenant Governor’s B.C. Book Prizes Gala: Winners of all seven prize categories for this year’s BC Book Prizes, as well as the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Literary Excellence, will be presented. Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront, 1133 W. Hastings St., Vancouver. 5:30 p.m. bcbookprizes.ca

