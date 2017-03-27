Literary event listings, March 27–April 2, 2017

MONDAY, MARCH 27

Emily Schultz: Launching her book Men Walking on Water. Type Books, 883 Queen St. W., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

Art Bar Poetry Series: With Laurence Hutchman, Carmelo Militano, and Susie Berg. Free Times Café, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m., $5. artbar.org

Jennifer LoveGrove: Launching her new poetry collection, Beautiful Children with Pet Foxes. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free.

Bill Freeman: Launching his new book, Democracry Rising. Ben McNally Books, 366 Bay St, Toronto. 6 p.m. Free

Farzana Doctor: Six Metres of Trivia pub-style trivia night, hosted by library staff. Brampton Library, Four Corners Branch, 65 Queen St. E., Brampton, Ont. 7 p.m. Free

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

Poetry Now: Poetry competition feature readings by 20 of Canada’s emerging and established poets. Brigantine Room, Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 7:30 p.m. $10

Readings/Feelings: An Event: Readings by Adina Tarralik Duffy, Jessika Hepburn, Brooke Manning, Sofia Mostaghimi. The Steady, 1051 Bloor St. W., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

Tara Atluri: Launching the book Azadi: Sexual Politics and Postcolonial Worlds. Another Story Bookshop, 315 Roncesvalles Ave. 7 p.m. Free anotherstory.ca

Ordinary People: Short Stories: A panel moderated by Richard Scarsbrook, with Eva Crocker and Chris Gilmor. Toronto Public Library, Barbara Frum Branch, 20 Covington Road, Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

Steve Paikin: Discussing his Bill Davis’s biography. Double Tree Hotel, 300 King St., London, Ont. 7 a.m. Free.

Actions and Words: Three Years since the TRC: Launch of RISE, Edmonton’s citywide reconciliation book club. Panel discussion featuring author Arthur Bear Chief, Charlene Bearhead, co-chair of Downie-Wenjack Fund, Steven Cooper, Residential Schools settlement lawyer, and Pamela Holway, acquisitions editor at Athabasca University Press. Edmonton City Hall, 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton. 6 p.m. Free

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Don Thompson: Launching The Orange Balloon Dog. Corkin Gallery, 7 Tank House Lane, Toronto. 2 p.m.

Robert Fowler: Signing copies of his book, Combat Mission Kandahar. Coles, 2121 Carlingwood Ave., Ottawa. 11 a.m. Free

Sound One Two: A night of contemporary poetry, with bill bissett, Aisha Sasha John, Armand Garnet, and David Bateman. Modern Fuel Artist Run Centre, TETT Centre, 370 King St. W., #305, Kingston, Ont. 7 p.m. $5–$10

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Guernica Spring Launch: Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 3:30 p.m. Free

Send listings for any Canadian literary events to events@quillandquire.com. Please include within the body of your email: name of event/featured author, a brief description, venue, street address, city, start time, cost of admission, and contact phone number or website. Q&Q is happy to list general information for literary festivals, but cannot list individual sessions. Events must be received by noon Thursday for the following week’s listings.