Literary event listings, March 13–19, 2017

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

Art Bar Poetry Series: With Diana Manole, Viral Gor, and Rocco de Giacomo. Free Times Café, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5. artbar.org

Saleem Haddad: Reading from the book Guapa, and in interview with Dina Georgis. Gladstone Hotel, 1214 Queen St. W., Toronto. 7 p.m. PWYC

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Dale Smith: Launching the book Unbroken Machine. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

Lori McNulty: Launching her short story collection, Life on Mars. Book Warehouse, 4118 Main St., Vancouver. 6:30 p.m.

Michelle A. Hamilton: Speaking on Dr. Oronhyatekha’s life and legacy. Stevenson Hunt Room, Central Branch, London Public Library, 251 Dundas St., London, Ont. 6:30 p.m., Free

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Ann Eriksson: Launching the book The Performance, with Gary Geddes, author of Medicine Unbundled. Argo Bookshop, 1915 Sainte Catherine St. W., Montreal. 6:30 p.m.

Elinor Florence: Lecture and slideshow about Canadian Air Force vets in the Second World War. Canadian Aviation Historical Society, Art Smith Aero Centre, 1916 McCall Landing N.E., Calgary. 7 p.m. Free

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Dale Smith: Signing copies of his new political book, The Unbroken Machine. Prospero Book Co., 128 Bank St., Ottawa. 11:30 a.m. Free

Toronto Poetry Slam: Spoken word competition, with special guest poet Franny Choi from Chicago. Drake Hotel, 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto. 8 p.m. $7. torontopoetryslam.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

Ann Eriksson: Launching the book The Performance, with Gary Geddes, author of Medicine Unbundled. Ben McNally Books, 366 Bay St., Toronto. 2 p.m.

Lenore Eidse: Launching her book The House of Blood and Tears. Chapters St. Vital, 1225 St. Mary’s Rd., Winnipeg. 12 p.m. Free. houseofbloodandtears.wordpress.com

