Literary event listings: March 6–12, 2017

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Philippa Dowding: Presenting and answering questions on “the writer’s life. ” Bloor/Gladstone Library, 1101 Bloor St. W., Toronto. 1:30 p.m. Free

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

Art Bar Reading Series: With Brenda Clews, M. Wallin, and Chris Pannell. Free Times Café, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5. artbar.org

Dale Smith: Ottawa Launching the book The Unbroken Machine. Hosted by Senator Linda Frum, Senator Serge Joyal, and Senator Elaine McCoy. Le Moulin de Provence KD, 30 Metcalfe St., Ottawa. 7 p.m. Free

Michelle A. Hamilton: Speaking on Dr. Oronhyatekha’s life and legacy. London Public Library, Central Branch, 251 Dundas St., London, Ont. 6:30 p.m. Free

Rowers Reading Series: With Carole Giangrande, Bianca Lakoseljac, Soraya Peerbaye, and Casey Plett. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free. rowerspubreadingseries.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Drama Queens: A night in celebration of Karen Hines and Jill Connell. Handlebar, 159 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

Pivot Readings: With Puneet Dutt, Nora Gold, Hal Niedzviecki, and Matt Robinson. The Steady, 1051 Bloor St. W., Toronto. 8 p.m. PWYC

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

Philippa Dowding: Presenting and answering questions on “the writer’s life.” Bloor/Gladstone Library, 1101 Bloor St. W., Toronto. 1:30 p.m. Free

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Philippa Dowding: March break author appearance. Indigo, 2300 Yonge St, Toronto. 1 p.m. Free

