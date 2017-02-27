Literary event listings: Feb. 27–March 5, 2017

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27

André Pratte and Jonathan Kay: Discussing the book Legacy. Massey College, University of Toronto, 4 Devonshire Place, Toronto. 7:30 p.m. Free

Emma Richler and Emily Saso: Each author will give a short discussion about their writing process and follow with a reading. Q&A to follow. Dora Keogh Pub, 141 Danforth Ave., Toronto. 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Art Bar Reading Series: Erin Brubacher, Jovan Vuksanovich, Sophie Laliberte Else Free Times Café, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5 artbar.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

Harold Johnson: Discussing his book Firewater: How Alcohol is Killing my People (and Yours). Another Story Bookshop, 315 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free. anotherstory.ca

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

A Night with the 2017 RBC Taylor Prize Finalists: Max Eisen, Matti Friedman, Ross King, Marc Raboy, and Diane Schoemperlen will sit down with The Globe and Mail’s Mark Medley for a lively discussion. Toronto Reference Library, Bram & Bluma Appel Salon, Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

Saima S. Hussain: The editor of The Muslimah Who Fell to Earth in a panel discussion with several of the book’s contributors and guest speaker Haroon Siddiqui. Noor Cultural Centre Auditorium, 123 Wynford Dr., Toronto. 2 p.m. $5

