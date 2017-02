Tickets for Roxane Gay’s free Toronto Public Library talk sold out in seconds, but the author has promised on Twitter that she “will try to set up a second event for that week.”

Gay is scheduled to appear March 16 at the Toronto Reference Library’s Bram & Bluma Appel Salon – which accommodates 575 people – for an interview with radio broadcaster Garvia Harvey titled “Feminism and Difficult Women.”

A small number of rush tickets will be available at 6 p.m. on the day of the event.