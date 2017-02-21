Literary event listings: Feb. 20–26, 2017

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Art Bar Reading Series: Black History Month edition, with Canisia Lubrin, Cara Lyn Morgan, and Clifton Joseph. Free Times Café, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5. artbar.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Dennis McConaghy: Launching his book Dysfunction. Perfect Books, 258A Elgin Street, Ottawa. 7 p.m. Free

Kevin Donovan: Discussing his book The Jian Ghomeshi Investigation. Leacock Theatre, Mount Royal University, 4825 Mt. Royal Gate S.W., Calgary. 7 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Atwater Poetry Project: With Gwen Benaway and Adebe DeRango-Adem. Atwater Library and Computer Centre, 1200 Atwater Ave., 2nd floor, Montreal. 7 p.m. Free

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Draft Reading Series: With Eufemia Fantetti, Clem Martini, Jijo Quayson, and Djanet Sears. Flying Pone Café, 1481 Gerrard St. E. 3 p.m.

Danielle Younge-Ullman: Launching the book Everything Beautiful is Not Ruined. Another Story Bookshop, 315 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto. 4 p.m. Free anotherstory.ca

