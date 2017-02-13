Literary event listings, Feb. 13–19, 2017

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Art Bar Reading Series: Valentine’s Day special, with Valentino Assenza. Free Times Café, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5. artbar.org

The Violet Hour: With Jordan Arseneault (aka Peaches Lepage), Craig Barron, Johanne Cadorette, Daniel Allen Cox, and Benoît Gorez. Stock Bar, 1171 Rue Sainte-Catherine East, Montreal. 7 p.m. Free

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Ian Hamilton: An evening of conversation as the author discusses what it takes to create a mystery series. Henderson Brewing Company, 128A Sterling Road, Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Noir at the Bar Toronto: Killer Valentines Edition, with Anne Emery, A.B. Funkhauser, Ian Hamilton, Howard Shrier, Jennifer Soosar, and Hope Thompson. Wallace Gastropub, 1954 Yonge St., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Scott Kennedy: Presents his new book, Don Mills. Toronto Botanical Gardens, 777 Lawrence Ave. E., Toronto. 10 a.m. Free

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

