Literary event listings, Jan. 23–29, 2017

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

Art Bar Reading Series: With Steve Venright, John Oughton, and Stephen Humphrey. Free Times Café, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5. artbar.org

Dennis McConaghy: Launch of the book Dysfunction. Calgary Petroleum Club, 319 5 Ave. S.W., Calgary. 5 p.m. Free

Toronto Poetry Slam: Annual qualifying slam to determine who will represent TPS at the Canadian Individual Poetry Competition. Special feature performance by Andre Prefontaine. Supermarket, 258 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 8 p.m. $10. torontopoetryslam.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

Joe Ollmann: Launching his book The Abominable Mr. Seabrook. Epic Books at the Staircase Theatre, 27 Dundurn St. N., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

Pivot Reading Series: With Nyla Matuk, D.D. Miller, and Drew Hayden Taylor. The Steady, 1051 Bloor St. W., Toronto. 8 p.m. PWYC

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

Elizabeth Gillan Muir: Discussing her book Canadian Women in the Sky and early women in aviation. Royal Canadian Yacht Club, 141 St. George St., Toronto. 8 p.m. Free

Joe Ollmann: Launching his book The Abominable Mr. Seabrook. The Beguiling, 319 College St., Toronto 7 p.m.

Kim Richard Nossal: Presenting his new book Charlie Foxtrot, with lecture. University of Ottawa, 30 Stewart St., Ottawa. 2 p.m. Free

Peter Jennings: Speaking on his book Shark Assault. Lighthouse Probus Club of Collingwood, William Watts Ballroom, 19 Keith Ave., Collingwood, Ont. 11 a.m. Free

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

Crossroads Literary and Reading Festival: Event for anyone interested in Canadian Literature, the publishing industry and the direction of literature in the era of digital technology. Full schedule at yucrossroads.tk. Vanier College, Room 001, Toronto. 4:30 p.m.

Joe Ollmann: Launching his book The Abominable Mr. Seabrook. Librairie Drawn & Quarterly, 211 Rue Bernard O, Montréal. 7 p.m.

Steve Paikin: Book Launch for the book Bill Davis. Toronto Rotary Club, 100 Front St. W., Toronto. 12 p.m. Free

Syvlia McNicoll: McNicoll will entertain them with annecdotes, writing tips, interactive writing demonstrations as well as a reading from the first book in The Great Mistake series. Brant Hills Library, 2255 Brant St., Burlington, Ont., 1 p.m. Free

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

Toronto Poetry Slam: Semi-finals #2 features top eight poets from the regular season. Guest performance by the HYP Slam Team from Hamilton. Drake Hotel Underground, 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto. 8 p.m. $10. torontopoetryslam.com

