Literary Event Listings: Jan. 9–15, 2017

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

Rowers Reading Series: With Joan Crate, Adebe DeRango-Adem, Jacob McArthur Mooney, and Hoa Nguyen. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free. rowerspubreadingseries.com

Art Bar Reading Series: With Lucy Brennan, Jeff Cottrill, and Marc di Saveri. Free Times Café, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5. artbar.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

Brockton Writers Series: With Danila Botha, John Calabro, Soraya Peerbaye, Dane Swan, and Jack Illingworth. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. brocktonwritersseries.wordpress.com

Pivot Readings: With Adnan Khan, Craig Francis Power, Meaghan Strimas, and Moez Surani. The Steady, 1051 Bloor St. W., Toronto 8 p.m. $5

Send listings for any Canadian literary events to events@quillandquire.com. Please include within the body of your email: name of event/featured author, a brief description, venue, street address, city, start time, cost of admission, and contact phone number or website. Q&Q is happy to list general information for literary festivals, but cannot list individual sessions. Events must be received by noon Thursday for the following week’s listings.