Literary event listings, Dec. 19–Jan. 1, 2017

MONDAY, DECEMBER 19

Vancouver Poetry Slam: Poetry slam competition with guest performers. Café Deux Soleils, 2096 Commercial Dr., Vancouver. 8 p.m. $5

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

Toronto Poetry Slam: Featuring a rare non-poetry guest performance by Toronto sketch troupe Ladystache. Drake Hotel, 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto. 8 p.m. $7. torontopoetryslam.com

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26

